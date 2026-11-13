The Sam Houston Bearkats visit the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday, Nov. 13, at State Farm Center, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bearkats are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Sam Houston beat Pepperdine Waves 85-77 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Bearkats average 87.0 points per game and allow 77.3. Jacobe Coleman averages 16.3 points per game, and Justin Begg averages 4.7 assists per game. Enel St. Bernard averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Illini are 2-1. Illinois lost to Texas Tech Red Raiders 84-78 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Fighting Illini average 103.3 points per game and allow 66.3. Andrej Stojakovic averages 21.0 points per game, and Ethan Brown averages 5.0 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Bearkats are first in the CUSA. Sam Houston is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Fighting Illini sit first in the Big Ten. Illinois is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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