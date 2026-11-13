The Oregon Ducks visit the Maine Black Bears on Friday, Nov. 13, at Skip Chappelle Court in Memorial Gymnasium, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Ducks are 3-1. Oregon beat Vermont Catamounts 81-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Ducks average 76.5 points per game and allow 62.0. Katie Fiso averages 16.2 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Ehis Etute averages 11.8 rebounds per game.

The Black Bears are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Maine beat Merrimack Warriors 87-62 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Black Bears average 78.5 points per game and allow 65.0. Lizzy Gruber averages 16.5 points per game, and Olivia Alvarez averages 4.0 assists per game. Maddie Fitzpatrick averages 13.0 rebounds per game.

The Ducks are first in the Big Ten. Oregon is 2-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Black Bears are first in the Am. East. Maine is 1-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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