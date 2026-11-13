The Nashville Predators visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Nov. 13, at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Predators are 10-4-5 and have won six straight. Nashville beat Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Predators score 3.05 goals per game and allow 2.63, with 17 power-play goals this season. Steven Stamkos leads the Predators with 11 goals, and Roman Josi leads the Predators with 20 assists.

The Golden Knights are 13-5-2 and have won four straight. Vegas beat Utah Mammoth 5-3 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Golden Knights score 3.40 goals per game and allow 2.65, with 17 power-play goals this season. Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 10 goals, and Mitch Marner leads the Golden Knights with 20 assists.

The Predators sit fourth in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights are third in the Western Conference. The Golden Knights lead the season series 1-0. Vegas won the earlier meeting 5-2 on Oct. 13.

Nashville lists Jonathan Marchessault as day-to-day. Vegas lists Noah Hanifin as out.

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