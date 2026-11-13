The Troy Trojans take on the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Trojans are 1-2. Troy beat Loyola Marymount Lions 74-69 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Trojans average 67.3 points per game and allow 77.0. Donovan Oday averages 14.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, and Jacoi Hutchinson averages 4.3 assists per game.

The Wolfpack are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. NC State beat Presbyterian Blue Hose 94-60 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wolfpack average 84.7 points per game and allow 62.3. Ven-Allen Lubin averages 15.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and Preston Edmead averages 6.3 assists per game.

The Trojans sit first in the Sun Belt. Troy is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Wolfpack are first in the ACC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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