The Prairie View A&M Panthers take on the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium (TN) on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. Prairie View A&M lost to SMU Mustangs 98-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Panthers average 78.8 points per game and allow 80.3. Michael Eley averages 16.5 points per game, and Elijah Mitchell averages 3.0 assists per game. Davis Bynum averages 8.8 rebounds per game.

The Commodores are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Vanderbilt beat Memphis Tigers 105-81 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Commodores average 90.7 points per game and allow 59.7. Tyler Tanner averages 18.0 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Berke Buyuktuncel averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Panthers sit first in the SWAC. Prairie View A&M is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Commodores are first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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