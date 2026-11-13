The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats visit the Auburn Tigers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Neville Arena, with tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Arizona beat Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 90-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wildcats average 89.7 points per game and allow 75.7. Ivan Kharchenkov averages 24.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and JJ Mandaquit averages 5.0 assists per game.

The Tigers are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Auburn beat App State Mountaineers 75-53 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Tigers average 83.5 points per game and allow 56.0. Tahaad Pettiford averages 22.0 points and 3.5 assists per game, and Narcisse Ngoy averages 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are first in the Big 12. Arizona is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Tigers are first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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