The Utah Utes take on the Boise State Broncos at ExtraMile Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Utes are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Utah beat Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 65-47 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Utes average 71.0 points per game and allow 59.0. Lena Girardi averages 19.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Filipa Barros averages 3.7 assists per game.

The Broncos are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Boise State beat Cal State Northridge Matadors 82-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Broncos average 83.0 points per game and allow 58.3. CJ Latta averages 11.0 points per game, and Zia-Daye Anderson averages 4.0 assists per game. Mason Borcherding averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Utes are first in the Big 12. The Broncos sit first in the Pac-12. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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