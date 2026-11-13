The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat on Friday, Nov. 13, at Kaseya Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are 6-6. Cleveland beat New York Knicks 115-107 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Cavaliers average 116.4 points per game and allow 114.3. Donovan Mitchell averages 22.8 points per game, and James Harden averages 5.6 assists per game. Jarrett Allen averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Heat are 5-6 and have won 2 straight. Miami beat Utah Jazz 115-109 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Heat average 115.7 points per game and allow 120.0. Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 27.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, and Davion Mitchell averages 8.5 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are second in the Central Division. Cleveland is 4-2 at home and 2-4 on the road. The Heat sit seventh in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 1-3 at home and 4-3 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

Cleveland lists Sam Merrill and Evan Mobley as out. Miami lists Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pelle Larsson and Klay Thompson as day-to-day.

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