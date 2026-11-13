The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights visit the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, Nov. 13, at Lloyd Noble Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Knights are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Fairleigh Dickinson beat East Texas A&M Lions 80-76 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Knights average 70.8 points per game and allow 87.8. David Jevtic averages 15.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and Pavle Stosic averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Sooners are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Oklahoma beat North Alabama Lions 81-72 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Sooners average 76.3 points per game and allow 65.7. Derrion Reid averages 13.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Pop Isaacs averages 4.3 assists per game.

The Knights sit first in the NEC. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Sooners are first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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