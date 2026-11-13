The Louisiana Christian Wildcats visit the Southern Jaguars on Friday, Nov. 13, at F.G. Clark Activity Center, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats average 35.0 points per game. M'Kiyiah Olivier averages 14.0 points per game, and Maddison Carey averages 1.0 assists per game. Carlea Owens averages 10.0 rebounds per game.

The Jaguars are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Southern lost to Minnesota Golden Gophers 86-47 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Jaguars average 38.0 points per game and allow 88.7. Zaria Hurston averages 8.3 points per game, and Alisha Nunley averages 1.3 assists per game. Deniya Thornton averages 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Jaguars sit first in the SWAC.

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