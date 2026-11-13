The Chattanooga Mocs take on the Elon Phoenix at Schar Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Mocs are 1-2. Chattanooga beat Covenant Fighting Scots 97-67 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Mocs average 86.7 points per game and allow 82.7. Kobe McDowell-White averages 17.0 points and 6.7 assists per game, and Zach Bleshoy averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Phoenix are 2-1. Elon lost to George Washington Revolutionaries 69-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Phoenix average 69.3 points per game and allow 68.3. Josh Dalton averages 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and Raúl Villar averages 4.7 assists per game.

The Mocs sit first in the SoCon. Chattanooga is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Phoenix sit first in the CAA. Elon is 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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