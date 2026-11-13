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Basketball
College of Biblical Studies Takes on McNeese Friday at Townsley Law Arena
By Ball Exclusives Staff,7 days ago
The College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors visit the McNeese Cowgirls on Friday, Nov. 13, at Townsley Law Arena, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Cowgirls are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. McNeese lost to LSU Tigers 100-43 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Cowgirls average 55.8 points per game and allow 71.5. Carley Hamilton averages 12.5 points per game, and Avari Berry averages 4.0 assists per game. Valencia Fontenelle-Posson averages 8.2 rebounds per game.
The Cowgirls are first in the Southland. McNeese is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.
The post College of Biblical Studies Takes on McNeese Friday at Townsley Law Arena appeared first on Ball Exclusives.