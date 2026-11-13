The College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors visit the McNeese Cowgirls on Friday, Nov. 13, at Townsley Law Arena, with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cowgirls are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. McNeese lost to LSU Tigers 100-43 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Cowgirls average 55.8 points per game and allow 71.5. Carley Hamilton averages 12.5 points per game, and Avari Berry averages 4.0 assists per game. Valencia Fontenelle-Posson averages 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Cowgirls are first in the Southland. McNeese is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home.

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