The West Florida Argonauts visit the Cleveland State Vikings on Friday, Nov. 13, at Event Center, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Argonauts are 2-2. West Florida lost to Alabama A&M Bulldogs 85-83 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Argonauts average 98.8 points per game and allow 67.8. DJ Shine averages 18.8 points per game, and Christian Valarezo averages 3.0 assists per game. Trajan Thompson averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Vikings are 1-2. Cleveland State lost to Bowling Green Falcons 95-79 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Vikings average 77.3 points per game and allow 95.0. Rayvon Griffith averages 24.3 points per game, and Jordan Lowery averages 3.0 assists per game. Dre Jones averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Argonauts sit first in the Atlantic Sun. West Florida is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Vikings sit first in the Horizon. Cleveland State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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