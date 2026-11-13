The North Carolina Central Eagles take on the Liberty Flames at Liberty Arena (VA) on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. North Carolina Central lost to VMI Keydets 65-51 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Eagles average 62.7 points per game and allow 74.3. Darius Kane averages 11.3 points and 5.3 assists per game, and Trey Brown averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Flames are 1-1. Liberty beat Boyce Bulldogs 113-54 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Flames average 85.0 points per game and allow 63.0. Zander Carter averages 17.5 points per game, and Eli Sancomb averages 4.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Eagles sit first in the MEAC. The Flames are first in the CUSA. Liberty is 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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