The App State Mountaineers visit the Charlotte 49ers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Halton Arena, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Mountaineers are 2-1. App State lost to Auburn Tigers 75-53 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Mountaineers average 74.7 points per game and allow 55.7. Jaylen Colon averages 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and Eren Banks averages 2.7 assists per game.

The 49ers are 2-1. Charlotte lost to Seton Hall Pirates 68-62 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The 49ers average 72.3 points per game and allow 68.3. Keyshuan Tillery averages 24.3 points per game, and Dorian Finister averages 4.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers sit first in the Sun Belt. App State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. Charlotte is 1-1 at home and 1-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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