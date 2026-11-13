The Seton Hall Pirates take on the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Pirates are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Seton Hall beat Charlotte 49ers 68-62 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Pirates average 67.0 points per game and allow 54.7. Roddie Anderson averages 17.0 points per game, and Mihailo Petrovic averages 3.0 assists per game. Elijah Fisher averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Crimson Tide are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Alabama beat Oakland Golden Grizzlies 109-68 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Crimson Tide average 102.0 points per game and allow 76.0. London Jemison averages 14.3 points per game, and Amari Allen averages 7.0 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Pirates sit first in the Big East. Seton Hall is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Crimson Tide are first in the SEC. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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