The Southern Miss Golden Eagles take on the Texas State Bobcats at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1. Southern Miss beat Jackson State Tigers 84-80 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Golden Eagles average 74.3 points per game and allow 66.0. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt averages 14.7 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Isaac Taveras averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Bobcats are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Texas State beat UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 72-65 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Bobcats average 91.3 points per game and allow 62.0. Paul Djobet averages 14.7 points per game, and Kaden Gumbs averages 3.7 assists per game. DJ Hall averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Golden Eagles sit first in the Sun Belt. Southern Miss is 2-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Bobcats are first in the Pac-12. Texas State is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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