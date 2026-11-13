The Utah Jazz take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center (Houston) on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Jazz are 1-11 and have lost 10 straight. Utah lost to Orlando Magic 123-108 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Jazz average 106.6 points per game and allow 118.1. Keyonte George averages 20.4 points and 6.5 assists per game, and Lauri Markkanen averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Rockets are 9-3 and have won 2 straight. Houston beat Golden State Warriors 115-108 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Rockets average 115.4 points per game and allow 106.5. Alperen Sengun averages 21.1 points, 7.9 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz sit 15th in the Western Conference. Utah is 1-6 at home and 0-5 away from home. The Rockets are third in the Western Conference. Houston is 6-1 at home and 3-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

Utah lists Trey Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic as out. Houston lists Steven Adams and Clint Capela as out.

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