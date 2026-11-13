The Wright State Raiders visit the Indiana State Sycamores on Friday, Nov. 13, at Hulman Center, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Raiders are 1-2. Wright State lost to Michigan Wolverines 109-52 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Raiders average 75.3 points per game and allow 69.0. Jayden Terry averages 16.7 points per game, and Olivia Brown averages 5.3 assists per game. Grace Okih averages 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Sycamores are 1-3. Indiana State beat IU Indianapolis Jaguars 86-74 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Sycamores average 72.3 points per game and allow 82.8. Saroiya Ajomale averages 12.5 points per game, and Ashley Singhateh averages 3.8 assists per game. Amerie Flowers averages 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Raiders sit first in the Horizon. Wright State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Sycamores are first in the MVC. Indiana State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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