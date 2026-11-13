The UL Monroe Warhawks take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Warhawks are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. UL Monroe lost to TCU Horned Frogs 100-92 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Warhawks average 84.0 points per game and allow 86.5. Quaran McPherson averages 16.8 points per game, and Mike White averages 3.2 assists per game. Lance Carr averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Sun Devils are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Arizona State beat Hofstra Pride 85-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Sun Devils average 83.3 points per game and allow 63.7. Paulius Murauskas averages 25.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and Joel Foxwell averages 6.3 assists per game.

The Warhawks are first in the Sun Belt. UL Monroe is 1-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Sun Devils are first in the Big 12. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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