The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils visit the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Gill Coliseum, with tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Mississippi Valley State lost to Oregon Ducks 100-66 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Delta Devils average 62.3 points per game and allow 87.0. Matt Anglo averages 11.3 points per game, and Eli Pippins averages 3.0 assists per game. Tymias Williams averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Beavers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Oregon State beat Eastern Washington Eagles 94-84 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Beavers average 97.3 points per game and allow 71.0. Daniel Freitag averages 17.7 points per game, and Josiah Lake II averages 4.3 assists per game. Xavion Staton averages 10.7 rebounds per game.

The Delta Devils sit first in the SWAC. The Beavers are first in the Pac-12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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