The Canisius Golden Griffins take on the Cornell Big Red at Newman Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Griffins are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Canisius beat UMass Lowell River Hawks 73-61 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Golden Griffins average 62.5 points per game and allow 54.5. Sofia Vitucci averages 16.5 points and 2.0 assists per game, and Aubree Hupp averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Big Red are 1-2. Cornell lost to Syracuse Orange 80-48 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Big Red average 63.0 points per game and allow 72.3. Katie Leonard averages 12.3 points per game, and Kelsey Langston averages 3.3 assists per game. Brooke Nunnally-Gardner averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Golden Griffins sit first in the Metro. Canisius is 1-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The Big Red are first in the Ivy. Cornell is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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