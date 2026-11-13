The Milwaukee Panthers visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, Nov. 13, at Schollmaier Arena, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Panthers are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Milwaukee beat Indiana State Sycamores 82-73 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Panthers average 79.0 points per game and allow 77.8. Amare Hereford averages 13.0 points and 5.0 assists per game, and Nate Malosa averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Horned Frogs are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. TCU beat UL Monroe Warhawks 100-92 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Horned Frogs average 101.3 points per game and allow 68.3. Micah Robinson averages 21.3 points per game, and Brock Harding averages 8.3 assists per game. Xavier Edmonds averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Panthers sit first in the Horizon. Milwaukee is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Horned Frogs are first in the Big 12. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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