UCLA Bruins quarterback recruit Josiah Boyd, USC Trojans commit Trey Wright and Alabama Crimson Tide pledge Kingston Preyear are among the top quarterback prospects committed to the 2028 college football class, according to ESPN’s updated Junior SC Next 300 rankings.

Boyd, ranked No. 116 nationally, is a tall, lean athlete who excels both running and passing. His capacity to extend plays beyond the pocket could add versatility to UCLA’s developing offense.

Wright, ranked No. 252, stands 5-foot-10 and draws comparisons to Kyler Murray for his quickness and elusiveness. He fits Lincoln Riley’s offensive system at USC and may support a return to designed quarterback runs.

Preyear, ranked No. 46, is an in-state Alabama prospect with composure, strong arm talent and mobility sufficient to avoid pressure. His profile aligns with Alabama’s downfield-oriented passing approach.

Five programs lead the 2028 recruiting cycle so far: Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ole Miss and Alabama. Ohio State has secured Christopher Vargas (No. 16), Jett Harrison and Elijah Newman-Hall. Notre Dame holds three Junior SC Next 300 commitments: Darieon Prescott, Asa Burch and Zaiden Jernigan. Georgia has Jayden Wade (No. 1) and Nick Carroll. Ole Miss has Giovanni Tuggle, Braylen Bedford and Antavion Allen. Alabama added Preyear and Delaware linebacker Tysir Young.

The early 2028 commitments come as the 2027 early signing period approaches and playoff-contending programs prioritize depth at key positions.

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