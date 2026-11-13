The Gonzaga Bulldogs visit the Grand Canyon Lopes on Friday, Nov. 13, at Global Credit Union Arena, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 2-1. Gonzaga beat UC Riverside Highlanders 85-58 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Bulldogs average 74.0 points per game and allow 66.7. Lauren Whittaker averages 16.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and Allie Turner averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Lopes are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Grand Canyon beat Oregon Ducks 81-74 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Lopes average 79.0 points per game and allow 64.5. Nyadieng Yiech averages 18.0 points, 3.0 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs sit first in the Pac-12. The Lopes are first in the Mountain West. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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