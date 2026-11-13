The Northwestern Wildcats visit the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Colonial Hall, with tipoff at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Northwestern lost to UIC Flames 76-71 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Wildcats average 71.0 points per game and allow 75.7. Lily Carmody averages 18.0 points and 3.7 assists per game, and Jasmyn Cooper-Derba averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. West Virginia beat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 81-63 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Mountaineers average 75.7 points per game and allow 64.3. Skylar Forbes averages 19.0 points per game, and Zahirah Walton averages 3.3 assists per game. Khyala Ngodu averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are first in the Big Ten. Northwestern is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Mountaineers sit first in the Big 12. West Virginia is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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