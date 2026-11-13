The Iona Gaels take on the Hofstra Pride at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Gaels are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. Iona lost to Fordham Rams 78-72 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Gaels average 66.3 points per game and allow 71.5. Kevon Vanderhorst averages 13.8 points and 3.8 assists per game, and Keyshawn Mitchell averages 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Pride are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Hofstra lost to Arizona State Sun Devils 85-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Pride average 72.7 points per game and allow 65.3. Trey Boyd III averages 10.7 points per game, and Nick Jefferson averages 4.3 assists per game. Tanner Thomas averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Gaels sit first in the Metro. Iona is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Pride are first in the CAA. Hofstra is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post Iona Gaels Visit Hofstra Pride on Friday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.