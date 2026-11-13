The Harvard Crimson take on the George Washington Revolutionaries at Charles E. Smith Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Crimson are 2-1. Harvard lost to Northeastern Huskies 74-70 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Crimson average 68.7 points per game and allow 55.3. Thomas Batties II averages 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Ben Eisendrath averages 4.7 assists per game.

The Revolutionaries are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. George Washington beat Elon Phoenix 69-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Revolutionaries average 78.3 points per game and allow 50.0. Jean Aranguren averages 12.7 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Dylan James averages 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Crimson sit first in the Ivy. Harvard is 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Revolutionaries sit first in the A-10. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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