The Guilford Quakers take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Corbett Sports Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Aggies are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. North Carolina A&T lost to Nebraska Cornhuskers 76-35 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Aggies average 50.0 points per game and allow 65.7. Paris Locke averages 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and Maraja Pass averages 2.7 assists per game.

The Aggies are first in the CAA. North Carolina A&T is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home.

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