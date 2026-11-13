Manchester United named Mauricio Pochettino its new manager on Friday, November 13, 2026, following his departure from the United States men’s national team.

Pochettino will oversee the USMNT’s upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti before beginning his tenure at Manchester United. His first match in charge for United is an away fixture at Liverpool on November 22.

United dismissed Michael Carrick less than 24 hours before announcing Pochettino’s appointment. Pochettino has previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

According to ESPN, Pochettino’s return to English club football marks his reentry into the Premier League.

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