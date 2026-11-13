The Pacific Tigers take on the California Baptist Lancers at Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 1-1. Pacific lost to Washington Huskies 75-54 on Thursday, Nov. 5 on the road. The Tigers average 79.5 points per game and allow 58.5. Victoria Rivera averages 12.5 points per game, and Stella Szabo averages 4.0 assists per game. JoJo Nworie averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Lancers are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. California Baptist beat Utah Tech Trailblazers 87-60 on Friday, Nov. 6 on the road. The Lancers average 83.0 points per game and allow 68.5. Spela Brecelj averages 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Sofia Alonso averages 7.0 assists per game.

The Tigers sit first in the WCC. Pacific is 1-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Lancers are first in the Big West. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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