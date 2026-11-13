The Bryant Bulldogs take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. Bryant lost to Providence Friars 78-55 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Bulldogs average 62.5 points per game and allow 71.8. Keegan Harvey averages 12.0 points per game, and Ty Tabales averages 3.5 assists per game. Andre Pasha averages 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Rutgers beat NJIT Highlanders 101-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Scarlet Knights average 91.0 points per game and allow 59.0. Tariq Francis averages 15.5 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Lino Mark averages 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are first in the Am. East. Bryant is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Scarlet Knights sit first in the Big Ten. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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