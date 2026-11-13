The Columbia Lions take on the Bucknell Bison at Sojka Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Lions are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Columbia beat Stonehill Skyhawks 75-55 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Lions average 88.7 points per game and allow 65.7. Gerard O'Keefe averages 16.0 points per game, and Hampton Sanders averages 5.3 assists per game. Connor Igoe averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Bison are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Bucknell lost to Virginia Cavaliers 95-61 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Bison average 63.3 points per game and allow 91.0. Aleksander Pachucki averages 15.3 points per game, and Luca Soroa Schaller averages 3.3 assists per game. Kyle Marshall averages 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Lions sit first in the Ivy. The Bison are first in the Patriot. Bucknell is 0-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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