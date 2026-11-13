The Wyoming Cowgirls take on the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Cowgirls are 1-2. Wyoming beat UT Arlington Mavericks 75-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Cowgirls average 54.0 points per game and allow 73.3. Norah Clark averages 17.3 points per game, and Kati Ollilainen averages 2.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The Rams are 2-1. Colorado State beat Denver Pioneers 86-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Rams average 70.7 points per game and allow 56.0. Camryn Runner averages 18.0 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Caitlin Kramer averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Cowgirls sit first in the Mountain West. The Rams are first in the Pac-12. Colorado State is 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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