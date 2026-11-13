The Bryant & Stratton-Albany Bobcats visit the Monmouth Hawks on Friday, Nov. 13, at Hackensack Meridian Athletic Center, with tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Hawks are 2-1. Monmouth lost to Rutgers Scarlet Knights 64-62 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Hawks average 66.7 points per game and allow 57.0. Gigi Gamble averages 25.7 points per game, and Madalena Amaro averages 4.7 assists per game. Divine Dibula averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are first in the CAA. Monmouth is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road.

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