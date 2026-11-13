The No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers visit the Maryland Terrapins on Friday, Nov. 13, at XFINITY Center, with tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Virginia beat Bucknell Bison 95-61 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Cavaliers average 93.0 points per game and allow 66.3. Thijs De Ridder averages 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, and Chance Mallory averages 5.0 assists per game.

The Terrapins are 1-1. Maryland lost to Georgetown Hoyas 86-74 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Terrapins average 85.0 points per game and allow 76.5. Pharrel Payne averages 20.5 points per game, and DJ Wagner averages 3.0 assists per game. Tomislav Buljan averages 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are first in the ACC. The Terrapins sit first in the Big Ten. Maryland is 1-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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