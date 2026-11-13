The Viterbo V-Hawks visit the Green Bay Phoenix on Friday, Nov. 13, at Resch Center, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Phoenix are 2-2. Green Bay lost to Northern Iowa Panthers 89-76 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Phoenix average 77.5 points per game and allow 72.0. Orlando Lovejoy averages 13.0 points and 2.8 assists per game, and Ne'quan Brown averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Phoenix are first in the Horizon. Green Bay is 1-0 at home and 1-2 on the road.

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