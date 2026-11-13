The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders take on the Florida State Seminoles at Tucker Center on Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Islanders are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Dallas Christian Crusaders 102-58 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Islanders average 74.7 points per game and allow 61.7. Desmond Kent Jr. averages 10.3 points per game, and Beau Billingsley averages 3.0 assists per game. Bin Basil averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Seminoles are 2-1. Florida State lost to Florida Gators 81-72 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Seminoles average 91.7 points per game and allow 72.7. Sebastian Rancik averages 22.0 points per game, and Shon Abaev averages 4.3 assists per game. Marcis Ponder averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Islanders are first in the Southland. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 1-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Seminoles are first in the ACC. Florida State is 1-1 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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