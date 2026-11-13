The Saint Mary's Gaels visit the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine on Friday, Nov. 13, at Stan Sheriff Center, with tipoff at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Gaels are 1-2. Saint Mary's beat Chico State Wildcats 81-44 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Gaels average 57.3 points per game and allow 64.0. Lucy Aherne averages 11.0 points and 2.3 assists per game, and Evelyn Tounkara averages 4.3 rebounds per game.

The Rainbow Wahine are 0-2 and have lost 2 straight. The Rainbow Wahine average 66.5 points per game and allow 86.0. Bailey Flavell averages 21.0 points per game, and Jovi Lefotu averages 4.0 assists per game. Ritorya Tamilo averages 15.5 rebounds per game.

The Gaels sit first in the WCC. Saint Mary's is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Rainbow Wahine sit first in the Mountain West. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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