The Auburn Tigers take on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Auburn beat Furman Paladins 74-56 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Tigers average 71.3 points per game and allow 46.3. Danielle Osho averages 12.7 points per game, and Sania Richardson averages 3.7 assists per game. Jessica Peterson averages 11.0 rebounds per game.

The Lady Raiders are 2-0 and have won 2 straight. Texas Tech beat Lamar Cardinals 78-28 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Lady Raiders average 71.0 points per game and allow 32.5. Stephanie Okechukwu averages 13.5 points per game, and Jalynn Bristow averages 3.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Tigers sit first in the SEC. The Lady Raiders are first in the Big 12. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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