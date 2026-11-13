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IU Indianapolis Jaguars Visit Morehead State Eagles Saturday
By Ball Exclusives Staff,4 days ago
IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-0) visit Morehead State Eagles (1-2) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST in Morehead, Kentucky.
The Jaguars aim for their fourth consecutive win. Morehead State seeks its second victory this season.
Morehead State finished last season 20-13 overall and 11-2 at home. The Eagles averaged 12.3 points off turnovers and 12.2 second-chance points per game last season.
IU Indianapolis went 7-25 overall last season and 2-15 on the road. The Jaguars allowed 88.3 points per game and committed 22.2 fouls per game last season.
The game will be played in Morehead, Kentucky.
Photo: J.smith / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
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