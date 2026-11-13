IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-0) visit Morehead State Eagles (1-2) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST in Morehead, Kentucky.

The Jaguars aim for their fourth consecutive win. Morehead State seeks its second victory this season.

Morehead State finished last season 20-13 overall and 11-2 at home. The Eagles averaged 12.3 points off turnovers and 12.2 second-chance points per game last season.

IU Indianapolis went 7-25 overall last season and 2-15 on the road. The Jaguars allowed 88.3 points per game and committed 22.2 fouls per game last season.

The game will be played in Morehead, Kentucky.

The post IU Indianapolis Jaguars Visit Morehead State Eagles Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.