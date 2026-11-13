Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) play at Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) in a men’s college basketball non-conference game Saturday at 6 p.m. EST in Syracuse.

Le Moyne finished the 2025–26 season 15–17 overall and 9–4 at home. The Dolphins allowed 73.2 points per game and committed 17.5 fouls per contest last season.

Manhattan went 8–13 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play last season and 3–12 on the road. The Jaspers scored 74.0 points per game and surrendered 78.9 points per game in 2025–26.

This is a non-conference matchup.

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