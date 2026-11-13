The Yale Bulldogs visit the Northeastern Huskies on Friday, Nov. 13, at Cabot Center, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Yale lost to Baylor Bears 90-61 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Bulldogs average 69.3 points per game and allow 79.7. Riley Fox averages 18.7 points per game, and Jordan Brathwaite averages 3.0 assists per game. Daniel Ogunyemi averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Huskies are 1-2. Northeastern beat Harvard Crimson 74-70 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Huskies average 77.0 points per game and allow 86.7. Rashad King averages 20.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Mike Loughnane averages 4.3 assists per game.

The Bulldogs sit first in the Ivy. Yale is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Huskies are first in the CAA. Northeastern is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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