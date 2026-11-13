The Marist Red Foxes take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Stabler Arena on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Red Foxes are 1-2. Marist lost to UMass Lowell River Hawks 63-61 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Red Foxes average 70.3 points per game and allow 70.7. Dywane Chess averages 16.0 points per game, and Jadin Collins-Roberts averages 3.0 assists per game. Myles Parker averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-2. Lehigh lost to Brown Bears 65-55 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Mountain Hawks average 64.3 points per game and allow 73.7. Edouard Benoit averages 14.3 points per game, and Hank Alvey averages 2.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Red Foxes sit first in the Metro. Marist is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Mountain Hawks are first in the Patriot. Lehigh is 1-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post Marist Red Foxes at Lehigh Mountain Hawks: Friday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.