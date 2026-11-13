The Morgan State Lady Bears visit the UMBC Retrievers on Friday, Nov. 13, at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Lady Bears are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. Morgan State lost to Oklahoma Sooners 95-38 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Lady Bears average 54.3 points per game and allow 79.3. Simran Williams averages 6.2 points per game, and Mihjae Hayes averages 3.0 assists per game. Kamari Forrest averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Retrievers are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. UMBC beat Quinnipiac Bobcats 91-67 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Retrievers average 87.3 points per game and allow 49.7. Heidi Williams averages 17.0 points, 4.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Lady Bears are first in the MEAC. Morgan State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. The Retrievers sit first in the Am. East. UMBC is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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