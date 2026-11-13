Loyola Maryland Greyhounds men's basketball team hosts Morgan State Bears on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST at SECU Arena in Towson.

The Greyhounds are 1-3 this season. They finished 12-20 overall last season and went 4-9 in non-conference games. Last year, they averaged 75.2 points per game, shot 43.4% from the field and made 33.4% of their three-point attempts.

Morgan State is 3-1 entering Saturday’s game. The Bears posted a 14-16 record last season and went 4-11 against non-conference opponents. Their 2025–26 averages included 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocked shots per game.

Neither team’s conference affiliation appears in the material or verifiedData. No previous meetings between Loyola Maryland and Morgan State are referenced in either source.

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