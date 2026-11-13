The American University Eagles visit the Delaware State Hornets on Friday, Nov. 13, at Memorial Hall (DE), with tipoff at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Eagles are 0-1. The Eagles average 65.0 points per game and allow 75.0. Molly Driscoll averages 23.0 points per game, and Lexi Salazar averages 4.0 assists per game. Grace Koepke averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Delaware State lost to Pittsburgh Panthers 129-51 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Hornets average 57.8 points per game and allow 89.3. Amya Scott averages 12.0 points per game, and Skye Pepp averages 2.5 assists per game. Anise Geiger averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are first in the Patriot. The Hornets sit first in the MEAC. Delaware State is 1-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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