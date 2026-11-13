The Troy Trojans visit the Belmont Bruins on Friday, Nov. 13, at Curb Event Center Arena, with tipoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Trojans are 2-1. Troy lost to Mississippi State Bulldogs 79-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Trojans average 83.3 points per game and allow 64.3. Hannah Smith averages 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and Saniya Jackson averages 4.3 assists per game.

The Bruins are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Belmont lost to Columbia Lions 84-64 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at home. The Bruins average 60.7 points per game and allow 72.0. Chelby Jordan averages 15.0 points and 4.0 assists per game, and Quinn Eubank averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Trojans are first in the Sun Belt. Troy is 1-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The Bruins sit first in the MVC. Belmont is 0-2 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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