The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats visit the Utah State Aggies on Friday, Nov. 13, at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. Bethune-Cookman lost to BYU Cougars 82-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Wildcats average 70.3 points per game and allow 58.5. Kayla Lee averages 11.0 points per game, and Jarahle Daniels averages 4.0 assists per game. Marley Bell averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Aggies are 1-3 and have lost 3 straight. Utah State lost to Idaho State Bengals 54-41 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Aggies average 46.8 points per game and allow 71.8. Nicole Ogun averages 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and Mirembe Twehamye Montanana averages 2.0 assists per game.

The Wildcats are first in the SWAC. Bethune-Cookman is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Aggies are first in the Pac-12. Utah State is 1-2 at home and 0-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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