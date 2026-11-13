The Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels take on the VMI Keydets at Cameron Hall on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Keydets are 2-2. VMI beat North Carolina Central Eagles 65-51 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Keydets average 79.5 points per game and allow 74.8. TJ Johnson averages 17.8 points per game, and Rickey Bradley Jr. averages 3.8 assists per game. Alexander Daushvili averages 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Keydets sit first in the SoCon. VMI is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

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